Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Ending Explained: The Sum Of Ethan Hunt's Choices

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to avoid spoilers by reading this article after watching "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

It's all led to this and, well, it couldn't have ended any other way. The fate of the world once again rested in the hands of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt, the Impossible Mission Force's most invaluable agent, and he once again pulled off the impossible to save the day in the most over-the-top fashion imaginable. "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" really has been decades in the making, turning the otherwise standalone franchise into a closed circle full of callbacks, homages, and key retcons to plot points established several installments ago. It's no exaggeration to say that director Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise, and their creative team have transformed this story into one in which every action over the years, knowingly or not, brought our hero closer and closer to this end result.

But is it truly the end? That's the burning question on the minds of most audiences. "The Final Reckoning" certainly came with a sense of finality to it, starting with the title (or retitle, as it was originally meant to be called "Dead Reckoning – Part Two") and extending to the very plot of the film. No, Ethan doesn't go out in the blaze of glory, "No Time To Die"-style, like some fans may have thought he might. Instead, the sentient AI known as the Entity expands to a world-ending scale and threatens nuclear holocaust in an attempt to wipe all of humanity off the map. The blockbuster sequel builds to a conclusive note that wraps up this two-part story about the dangers of digital ... but also leaves the door open for further adventures down the line.

Needless to say, the entire ending of "The Final Reckoning" is sprawling, intense, and spectacular enough to deserve a proper breakdown all to itself.