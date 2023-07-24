Why That Major Character Was Killed In Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning

The following contains major spoilers for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."

In "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation," director Christopher McQuarrie introduced Ilsa Faust, a smart, sexy, highly capable spy playing all angles. As played by Rebecca Ferguson, Ilsa became something of a revelation to the franchise — someone who could go toe to toe with Ethan Hunt. In fact, she was so effective that she returned for not one but two sequels, which isn't exactly common for this series (outside of the ever-present Ving Rhames). Ilsa quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to how complex the character was written, how much she kicked ass, and Ferguson's compelling, sleek performance. In short, Ilsa was a great character.

And then "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" went and killed her off.

As a big Ilsa fan, this twist left a bad taste in my mouth. First of all, it reeks of fridging — killing off a female character just to give the main male character motivation. Second of all, Ilsa is so cool that her death felt anticlimactic — she dies offscreen and is only discovered by Ethan Hunt after she's expired. So what's the deal here? Why did Christopher McQuarrie decide to bump Ilsa off?