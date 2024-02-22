The Revenant Director Is Teaming Up With Tom Cruise For A Top Secret Movie

Tom Cruise may have just found his next non-"Mission: Impossible" movie, and his decision seems to mark a turning point some of us have been waiting years to see.

According to a report from Deadline, Cruise has agreed to star in a new movie from "Birdman" and "The Revenant" director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, which has Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment in negotiations to distribute and produce. Iñárritu wrote the script with Sabina Berman, as well as the writing team of Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone, who co-wrote 2014's "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)," but plot details are being kept under lock and key at the moment. The only thing confirmed at this time is that it will be an original story. (Apologies to anyone hoping to see what an Iñárritu-directed "Edge of Tomorrow 2" might look like.)

This will be the director's first English-language movie since "The Revenant" in 2015 (his most recent feature was 2022's Spanish-language "Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"), and Cruise's first movie outside of the "Mission: Impossible" and "Top Gun" franchises since 2017's "American Made."

I enjoyed "The Revenant," but broadly speaking, I'm not a huge fan of Iñárritu as a storyteller. "Bardo" is more of a cinematic therapy session than a traditional narrative, and "Birdman" has some truly obnoxious moments in it, but at the same time, he's also a filmmaker with a clear vision who is able to capture glimpses of greatness. Don't forget that Leonardo DiCaprio won his only Oscar for starring in Iñárritu's "The Revenant" — could Cruise be next?