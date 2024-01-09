Tom Cruise, The Last Movie Star, Signs With Warner Bros. In Major New Deal

Tom Cruise, one of the biggest movie stars of all time, has found a new home at Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group's Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy have announced they will jointly develop and produce original theatrical films (both original and within franchises) starring Cruise beginning in 2024. They have entered into what is being called "a new strategic partnership." Cruise and his production company will have offices on the Warner Bros. Discovery lot in Burbank, signaling the seriousness of the marriage.

Cruise is one of the last truly bankable movie stars on the planet, making this a big win for Warner Bros. The partnership marks a return to Warner Bros. for Cruise, whose filmography with the studio includes movies like "Edge of Tomorrow," "Rock of Ages," "The Last Samurai," "Magnolia," "Eyes Wide Shut," "Interview with the Vampire," "Risky Business," and "The Outsiders." De Luca and Abdy had this to say about it:

"We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry. Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, 'We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!' Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead."

No projects were confirmed at this time. But Warner Bros. is the home of DC Studios and a treasure trove of other franchises. The two sides will have no shortage of options.