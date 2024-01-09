Tom Cruise, The Last Movie Star, Signs With Warner Bros. In Major New Deal
Tom Cruise, one of the biggest movie stars of all time, has found a new home at Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group's Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy have announced they will jointly develop and produce original theatrical films (both original and within franchises) starring Cruise beginning in 2024. They have entered into what is being called "a new strategic partnership." Cruise and his production company will have offices on the Warner Bros. Discovery lot in Burbank, signaling the seriousness of the marriage.
Cruise is one of the last truly bankable movie stars on the planet, making this a big win for Warner Bros. The partnership marks a return to Warner Bros. for Cruise, whose filmography with the studio includes movies like "Edge of Tomorrow," "Rock of Ages," "The Last Samurai," "Magnolia," "Eyes Wide Shut," "Interview with the Vampire," "Risky Business," and "The Outsiders." De Luca and Abdy had this to say about it:
"We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry. Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, 'We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!' Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead."
No projects were confirmed at this time. But Warner Bros. is the home of DC Studios and a treasure trove of other franchises. The two sides will have no shortage of options.
Tom Cruise finds a new home
There are a few important things to note here. For one, this is a non-exclusive deal. It means that Cruise can continue to develop projects elsewhere should he wish to do so. That means his partnership with Paramount on the "Mission: Impossible" films can continue, and if they decide to make "Top Gun 3," for example, that wouldn't be an issue. But the deal does signify a major change for Cruise, who clearly intends to do the bulk of his work in the future with Warner Bros. The actor had the following to say about the new deal:
"I have great respect and admiration for [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO] David [Zaslav], Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together!"
One thing that Cruise is extremely passionate about is the theatrical experience. He made Paramount hold onto "Top Gun: Maverick" for two years, only for it to go on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. He ushered "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" through a hectic shoot during the pandemic. That's part of what makes him the last true blue movie star. In that way, the deal with Warner Bros. makes sense. For all of the negativity that surrounds Zaslav, he is very much committed to releasing movies in theaters.
The rumored merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery now looms even larger. Cruise has worked mostly with Paramount in recent years. If Paramount is sold to another company, it could mean that one of the studio's most significant partnerships will be lessened, as Cruise is likely to prioritize WB in the future. Either way, this is a big deal and one worth keeping an eye on. Stay tuned.