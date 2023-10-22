Is Top Gun 3 Happening, Or Does Maverick No Longer Feel The Need For Speed?

"Top Gun: Maverick" did not need to go that hard. The breakout hit of 2022 could have simply cashed in on the world's fond feelings for the original and repeated the same thing with new faces, or given Maverick a grander adventure. Instead, the film played with the tropes of the legacyquel without fully following a tired formula. The result was a film that Steven Spielberg credits with saving theatrical exhibition. It was a summer spectacle like we hadn't seen in years, a film full of nostalgia for cinematic art, with memorable characters, thrills, and some of the best stunts in recent memory.

The movie is a direct sequel to the 1986 fan-favorite "Top Gun," and reunites us with Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell more than three decades after he graduated from the Top Gun academy. Now, finding himself without much of a future, he is assigned to teach an elite group of pilots for a dangerous mission. It is essentially the final act of the original "Star Wars," but it is Obi-Wan who blows up the Death Star and saves the day.

"Top Gun: Maverick" became a box office juggernaut that could not even be stopped by superheroes. The only thing that could shoot down Maverick was James Cameron's Na'vi epic "Avatar: The Way of Water." But the question remains: After such an epic theatrical run, where's the "Top Gun: Maverick" sequel?