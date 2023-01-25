Jerry Bruckheimer Isn't Counting Tom Cruise Out For Top Gun 3 (If He Survives Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Of Course)

When you revisit some of the biggest blockbusters of the past few decades, there's a huge chance that Jerry Bruckheimer was backing it up. The prolific producer built his production company with Don Simpson with hits like "Beverly Hills Cop," "Top Gun," and "Bad Boys," until his business partner sadly passed away in 1996. Since then, Bruckheimer continued his winning streak with "Con Air," "Armageddon," and countless others. If you saw that production logo lightning strike at the top of the film, you knew you were in for a ride.

Bruckheimer largely stuck to the world of television throughout the 2010s, after Disney had let him go for the commercial disappointments of "Prince of Persia" and "The Lone Ranger." He never stopped producing, but the release of last year's "Top Gun: Maverick" saw the Hollywood powerhouse make one hell of a return with the kind of big-screen action spectacle that made his career. Bruckheimer hadn't worked with Cruise since "Days of Thunder," but together, they would make history once again.

In the span of three decades, "Top Gun" went from one of the signature action flicks of the '80s to a Best Picture contender, along with five other Oscar nominations. It's insane to think how great this legacy sequel ended up, especially since I don't have much reverence for the original, but the results speak for themselves. "Maverick" hit that sweet spot for audiences around the globe, so why not move forward with another installment? It seems like a no-brainer to get Cruise back to do whatever he wants with the series, but Bruckheimer realizes that he's going to be waiting a while before that happens.