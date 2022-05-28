Jerry Bruckheimer Says He's Currently Working On The Script For National Treasure 3

Lock up the Declaration of Independence: "National Treasure 3" might really be happening. News of the film, which is still apparently in the script stages, came directly from a Reddit AMA with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced Jon Turteltaub's 2004 hit and its sequel. And while decades-later installments often turn out to be legacy sequels without their original stars, Bruckheimer seems pretty convinced Nicolas Cage will be returning, too.

In the Reddit interview, user stupidsheila asked if Bruckheimer had plans to work with Cage soon, to which the producer responded (via the official "Top Gun" account), "Absolutely. I love Nicolas, he's a brilliant actor and we are currently working on a script for National Treasure."

This isn't the first time Bruckheimer has mentioned "National Treasure 3," but there's been little official word on the project since "Bad Boys For Life" co-writer Chris Bremner was announced as a scriptwriter on the project back in 2020. Since then, Cage has had a major career Rennaissance, earning awards and accolades for his turn in the indie drama "Pig" and appearing as a version of himself in the meta-comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."