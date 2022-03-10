Nicolas Cage Confirms National Treasure 3 Isn't Happening, Breaks Our Hearts

After being asked about the possibility of a "Face/Off" sequel, Cage clears the air and drops the bomb about any upcoming "National Treasure" movies:

"So often these things we read about are just conjecture without any base or foundation to it. I feel the same about 'National Treasure 3.' It's been 14 years. There's no there, there. So, is it fun to think about? Sure."

Technically, I believe he's referring to "Face/Off 2: More Face 2 Off" when he's talking about sequels being fun to think about, but "National Tr3asur3" (it's a work in progress) also fits the bill here. It is fun to think about. And it is fun to imagine. But I guess we've all got to face the facts and realize that it's never going to happen. We're not getting the band together and we're not searching for any more lost historical documents. Those days are through.

Unless you're Lisette Alexís Gutiérrez, who is starring in the aforementioned Disney series!

It's a bummer that Cage didn't mention the show at all in this interview, because it would be a delight to find out if he makes a quick appearance, or if there's a nod to his Benjamin Franklin Gates character. The less he talks about it, the more it seems like it's not going to happen, but you can't close that book of secrets entirely. After all, you can't cage the Cage.