The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Trailer: Nicolas Cage Stars In The Role He Was Born To Play: Nicolas Cage

Now more than ever, I feel the absence of the excellent comedy series "Community" all too sharply — and especially the Nicolas Cage-obsessed Abed (Danny Pudi). If Cage's filmography as of the season 5 episode "Introduction to Teaching" in 2014 was enough to send Abed into a full-blown meltdown over whether the enigma of an actor ought to be considered "good" or "bad," then we can only imagine how would he would have reacted upon seeing the news that Cage is now attached to play Dracula in the upcoming "Renfield," the actor's shockingly moving performance in last year's "Pig," or, on the exact opposite end of the spectrum, his gloriously meta role as, you guessed it, himself in the upcoming "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."

The incredibly self-aware comedy looks to take full advantage of the actor's career to this point, banking on pop culture's broad curiosity about many of the actor's more memorable movie choices over the years. The larger-than-life figure is about to become even more so, however, as his latest movie sees the fictionalized Cage swept up in a much larger and far more dangerous adventure than he ever could've pictured. Driven to desperation from a stalled acting career, a simple meet-and-greet with a wealthy client soon turns into something else altogether. We're already fully on board with this, but Lionsgate has thoughtfully gone ahead and released another new trailer anyway, just to make sure. Check out the newest Nicolas Cage antics in the footage below!