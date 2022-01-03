Nicolas Cage Says His Dracula In Renfield Is Inspired By Gabriel From The Utterly Bonkers Malignant

Nicolas Cage remains one of our most interesting working actors. Yes, he often appears in junk. But most of the time, even if the film itself is lacking, Cage is giving it his all. And every now and then, the Oscar-winner will appear in a genuinely great movie to remind us he's the real deal – the most recent example of this being the excellent "Pig." Cage remains as busy as ever, and one of his several upcoming projects is "Renfield," a horror-comedy inspired by "Dracula." Fans of "Dracula" will recall that Renfield is one of the count's human familiars – a patient at an insane asylum fond of chowing down on bugs. Yum.

Chris McKay is directing the film, with Nicholas Hoult playing the titular character. But let's get real: the real draw of the film is going to be seeing Nicolas Freakin' Cage play Count Dracula. And in true Nic Cage fashion, he plans on bringing something fresh and unique to the role – a role that has been played many, many times before, by many different performers. Speaking with Variety, Cage said of the film: "I can tell you that it's amazing. It's a really fun and exciting opportunity." He also revealed he's been looking at previous Dracula performances, saying:

"I looked at Bela Lugosi's performance, and then I looked at Frank Langella's performance ... I looked at Gary's performance in uncle's movie, which I think it's just so sumptuous. Every frame is a work of art."

The "Gary" Cage is talking about there is Gary Oldman, and the "uncle' in question is, of course, Cage's uncle Francis Ford Coppola (side-note: I find it very, very amusing that Cage refers to Coppola here as just "uncle" rather than "my uncle").