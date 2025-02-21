No Time To Die's Ending Takes On A Dark New Meaning Now That Amazon Owns James Bond

Daniel Craig debuted as James Bond in a film that promised a new era for 007 — one which retained all the best parts of the franchise's history, jettisoned the rest, and added an element of realism that gave Bond a dimensionality that he'd never had before. 2006's "Casino Royale" remains the best James Bond movie ever made. Then things sort of went off the rails.

By the time 2021's "No Time to Die" arrived, the Craig films had become muddled affairs — the result of EON Productions trying to combine the grittiness of Craig's debut with all the Bond trademarks that had been so expertly subverted in "Royale." It all culminated in a controversial ending that saw 007 buried beneath missile fire on Lyutsifer Safin's (Rami Malek) private island in a scene that would have been unthinkable in the more grounded "Royale" days.

For me, and many other Bond fans, killing the character for the first time on-screen just didn't sit right. It wasn't necessarily that Bond should never be killed on-screen — though some argue 007's death is antithetical to the very DNA of the character — it's that "No Time to Die" and the three movies preceding it hadn't earned the right to take such a massive swing. If you're going to kill Bond for the first time in his 60-year on-screen history, you not only better have a damn good reason, you better make sure it feels earned within the story you're telling, and "No Time to Die" just didn't meet those standards. As Jordan Hoffman wrote in The Guardian, "Surely Daniel Craig, [director] Cary Joji Fukunaga, and the 007 producers wanted to put some punctuation at the end of this, the more serious, post-9/11 era of James Bond. But is fundamentally altering the DNA of their character the way to go? Are there not some lines in the sand you do not cross?"

Now, with the news that Amazon owns the James Bond franchise outright, a line certainly does seem to have been crossed and Bond fans are bracing for what could very well be an even more nauseating era in the saga. That is to say that Jeff Bezos and co. are almost certain to cook up a Bond cinematic universe and rinse the ever-loving hell out of the franchise moving forward. But while we all fret over the future of England's greatest spy, perhaps we're overlooking what this piece of news tells us about Bond's past. Specifically, his demise in "No Time to Die."