A Very Rational, Very English Reaction To The James Bond Amazon News

I need to preface this article by saying that this situation sucks Thunderballs. Shocking as it may seem, Amazon now has full creative control over James Bond, and this 63-year-old franchise will never be the same. I also want to mention that, as a native of the British Isles to which Bond has frequently reported ("for England, James"), I'm feeling pretty heartbroken. I'm English. I bleed properly brewed tea, I constantly complain about how gray it is, and I've grown up with James Bond being a staple since childhood. Any Christmas, Bank Holiday, or Sunday, you could guarantee seeing James Bond somewhere on television, aiming his gun at the screen as blood trickled down. This character has been an institution since 1962 — and as much as it pains me to say it, he might not be in the best hands going forward, but he could be in the next best ones after the Broccolis.

Look, vent if you want to. Be mad at the idea that instead of letting this thing live and let it die, spin-offs, prequels, and remakes of classic Bond missions are definitely going to show up on Amazon's to-do list in the coming years. I'm totally with you. But other franchises have changed owners and ended up better for it, and last time I checked, we haven't figured out how to see into the future yet. In fact, the only thing we can see is that (as much as I dislike admitting it) Amazon's management of other literary heroes shows that they could do some amazing work with Bond if they really wanted to.