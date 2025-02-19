Why You Should Binge The First Three Reacher Season 3 Episodes In One Sitting

Prime Video frequently spoils audiences by dishing out the first three episodes of a show to kick off a season. This week, the streamer has done it with the return of "Reacher," which brings Alan Ritchson back as the T-shirt-wearing tower of a hero and surprising mental health advocate in the show's third season. Now, even though historically, /Film has advised that "Reacher" is better off binged, some viewers might enjoy tuning in every Friday to watch Jack go to work on some unsuspecting goon who was blissfully unaware of what a broken rib or cheekbone feels like until now. That's fine, folks. You do you. But in the case of the first three episodes that debuted this week, we beg you to watch them all at once first.

Not to get into spoilers, but "Reacher" season 3 kicks off a lot differently from the last time we were reunited with Jack. He's not saving the day, but storming into a bad one that sees him sitting in a room with criminals, dodgy businessmen, and a henchman that's even bigger than he is. From here begins what some fans of author Lee Child's beloved behemoth of a hero like to see him do best: Going it alone. It's a route that not only works out for our Reacher, who spent a lot of last season in a pretty crowded space, but also demonstrates even more of Alan Ritchson's acting muscle, as opposed to the ones trying to vacate his solid-colored tees.