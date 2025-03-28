15 Characters Marvel Could Still Be Hiding In Avengers: Doomsday

For as long as Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday" cast announcement livestream lasted, we can't help but feel like the list itself came up a bit short. Don't get us wrong , so far, this is one of the most stacked ensembles we've ever seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from fan-favorite characters to sheer star power. Also, by no means are we suggesting that the livestream needed to be any longer than it was. It's just that, from a story perspective, there were a number of major Marvel characters left out, especially given what we know about both past entries in the MCU as well as upcoming releases. From multiverse-hoppers to original X-Men, there are a number of characters who, despite their unknown current whereabouts, have every reason to appear in this cataclysmic, climactic installment.

Advertisement

In fairness, Marvel knows this: According to The Hollywood Reporter, they aren't done with big reveals just yet (though let's hope they're done with nearly six-hour long livestreams). Given that, let's take a look at a few glaring omissions from the "Avengers: Doomsday" cast, remind ourselves of when we last saw them, and speculate what role they have to play in the return of Robert Downey Jr. as supervillain Doctor doom.

Here are 15 characters Marvel could still be hiding for "Avengers: Doomsday."