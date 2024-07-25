Deadpool & Wolverine Ending Explained: What's Next For Wade & Logan?

Warning: This ending explainer contains major spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine." Read at your own risk.

What's next for Wade & Logan, you ask? Well, it depends on which Wade & Logan we're talking about.

The issue with that question, and one of the major issues with "Deadpool & Wolverine" (if not the entire Multiverse Saga) is one of variants. When the Marvel Cinematic Universe began back in the merry days of 2008, a post-credits tease at the end of Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" promised more Marvel characters would make it to the big screen and share space. As this shot-calling prophecy came to pass, it wasn't just a fulfillment of the pipe dreams of so many comic book lovers; it was also a promise that these characters would be done the "right" way.

That's because, until the MCU began, Marvel characters on screen had been handled by other studios — namely Sony and 20th Century Fox — who dared to reconceptualize certain canonic aspects of these heroes. As the more "accurate" MCU grew to heights of rabid popularity, the Sony and Fox-produced Marvel films (which were once the only game in town) now seemed odd and almost quaint. They were the kooky underdogs, after a fashion, and it's in that spirit that 2016's "Deadpool" and its sequel, 2018's "Deadpool 2," felt genuinely subversive. Those films had no need to assuage MCU management; they could throw up a middle finger at themselves, other comic book films, and geek culture with abandon.

Now, with "Deadpool & Wolverine," we have a movie that's ostensibly a swan song for the Fox-verse which also welcomes the two titular un-killable mutants to the MCU. Yet this film canonically does not feature the same old Wolverine, and, in essence, the old Deadpool is gone, too.