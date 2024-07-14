Robert Downey Jr. Is The Reason For The Avengers' Famous Shawarma Scene

The end-credits scenes have become something of a Marvel Cinematic Universe staple, but perhaps the greatest one of all came about because Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man, thought a very basic line could use a little punching up. Downey was already comfortable advocating for himself and throwing out ideas. He even got the team behind the first "Iron Man" to let him sneak in a bit about a life-changing sandwich. So when it came to the final moment in the first big superhero team-up in the MCU, "The Avengers," the actor had some ideas about how he wanted things to go.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast of "The Avengers" and its writer and director, Joss Whedon, revealed that Downey was the impetus for the movie's now-famous and much-beloved post-credits shawarma scene. The scene, which takes place after the final credits have rolled, shows the Avengers going to town on a delicious Middle Eastern meal, making them all suddenly much more relatable. Who among us has not silently stuffed their face among exhausted compatriots, either after a hard day at work or a few hours in a mosh pit? If anything can make superheroes feel more human, it's seeing them bone-tired and chowing down.