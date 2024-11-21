Disney Reveals Marvel's Live-Action Young Avengers Team In An Unexpected Place
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has already introduced several Young Avengers, and it seems like only a matter of time until they come together for a team-up movie or series. Only time will tell if that project is definitely on the cards, but a clip circulating around the internet featuring three young MCU superheroes will undoubtedly fuel speculation about their on-screen future.
As documented by WDW News Today on X (formerly known as Twitter), Cassandra Lang (Kathryn Newton), Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) appear together in a "Worlds of Marvel" show, which is an interactive dining experience that's available on the Disney Treasure cruise ship. While the clip is far from an official project confirmation, it's the latest hint that Marvel is building toward a "Young Avengers" movie, and that's exciting.
Of course, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is the person who holds the power to greenlight a "Young Avengers" movie or show, and he likes to keep the House of Ideas' plans under his cap. That said, he has provided some reassuring updates in regard to this particular project materializing someday.
Marvel has teased a Young Avengers project before
Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) recruiting Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) at the end of "The Marvels" heavily implies that the Young Avengers are about to assemble in the MCU. This scene was originally supposed to feature more notable Young Avengers, further suggesting that a movie or series is on the way. Since then, we've also seen Billy Maximoff aka Wiccan (Joe Locke) return on "Agatha All Along," with the show additionally setting the stage for Billy's twin brother Tommy to adapt his Speed moniker in the MCU. All in all, it seems the ingredients are in place to start cooking up an official "Young Avengers" project. Keeping that in mind, what has Kevin Feige said on the matter so far?
While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2021, the Marvel Studios president revealed that introducing characters for a potential MCU "Young Avengers" project was a conscious decision that was informed by Marvel's comic books. However, he also noted that it's up to the actors to ensure that their characters make an impact and create demand for a movie or series:
"Now, all of us at Marvel Studios feel like Nick Fury at the end of 'Iron Man 1,' as new actors and new performers come in and we tell them they're part of a bigger universe. They just now have to do the work required to build their audience."
The upcoming "Ironheart" series will give Riri Williams her own adventure, and presumably open up more doors for the character to join forces with other young heroes in the MCU. Hopefully, that show will shed more light on Marvel's plans for its youthful super-team when it premieres June 24, 2025, on Disney+.