Disney Reveals Marvel's Live-Action Young Avengers Team In An Unexpected Place

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has already introduced several Young Avengers, and it seems like only a matter of time until they come together for a team-up movie or series. Only time will tell if that project is definitely on the cards, but a clip circulating around the internet featuring three young MCU superheroes will undoubtedly fuel speculation about their on-screen future.

As documented by WDW News Today on X (formerly known as Twitter), Cassandra Lang (Kathryn Newton), Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) appear together in a "Worlds of Marvel" show, which is an interactive dining experience that's available on the Disney Treasure cruise ship. While the clip is far from an official project confirmation, it's the latest hint that Marvel is building toward a "Young Avengers" movie, and that's exciting.

Of course, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is the person who holds the power to greenlight a "Young Avengers" movie or show, and he likes to keep the House of Ideas' plans under his cap. That said, he has provided some reassuring updates in regard to this particular project materializing someday.