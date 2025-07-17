The Supergirl Movie Poster Shows How James Gunn Is Building On Superman's Best Moments

This article contains spoilers for "Superman."

"Superman" has now successfully introduced James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe to the big-screen. Maybe more importantly, though, the movie has also crafted a feeling among audiences that they should expect different things from each DCU project. Indeed, Gunn has repeatedly said each entry in this cinematic universe will feel different and there's no real "house style" to speak of. Now, the filmmaker has unveiled the first "Supergirl" poster on social media, and it seems to back up his claim in a big way.

In the first poster for "Supergirl," Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El is shown defiantly leaning on a wall drinking a frozen convenience store beverage — one that's clearly not your average Slurpee — in front of a mural of the symbol adorned by her cousin Superman (David Corenswet). Of course, the "Superman" tagline of "Look Up" is scrawled over to say "Look Out" instead, which hints where "Supergirl" is going pretty succinctly. Alcock's casting has been touted by Gunn since the moment the trades reported that she was in the running for the role of Supergirl, and audiences have now gotten a small taste of what she's bringing to the table as Kara via her cameo in "Superman." The fact this poster leans even heavier into the whole rebellious angle makes all the sense of the world. It's a way of telling moviegoers we're not doing the whole awe-inspiring, "golly, gosh" thing this time around.

It's vital, then, that Alcock's interpretation of the character stands apart from David Corenswet's salt of the Earth interpretation of Kal-El — and so far, it looks like it will! This is also the first instance of Gunn really backing up what he's been posting about on Threads when it comes to this particular DCU project (which, as a reminder, he's not actually writing or directing). He's already generated a ton of goodwill for the DCU with "Superman," a movie that could've easily proven to be a deal-breaker, had it failed to take the titular hero in a campy or earnest direction that resonated with people. Instead, folks liked it, making them that much more open to the promise of something different with "Supergirl."