James Gunn's Original Superman Movie Villain Was Out Of This World

Here's a no-brainer: make Lex Luthor the villain of your "Superman" movie. If there's one Superman villain who everyone knows, it's Lex. Nicholas Hoult's Lex in James Gunn's new "Superman" might just be the best one yet. But before Gunn decided on Lex as the movie's bad guy (with some muscle provided by the masked Ultraman), he weighed using at least one other villain. Specifically, a Superman nemesis whom fans have long wanted on the big screen.

In a recent interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast with Josh Horowitz, Gunn revealed that he "considered" using Brainiac in "Superman." He didn't elaborate on what that version of the film would've looked like, but DC fans should be reassured that James Gunn is aware of Brainiac. While Gunn and DC Studios aren't rushing to make a "Superman" sequel right now, the DC Universe overall looks like it's at a healthy starting point. If/when we next see David Corenswet's Superman, don't be surprised if he gets to punch out Brainiac.

Who is Brainiac? In a way, he's one of the most impactful comic book super-villains. You probably recognize his name, if not the villain behind it. "Brainiac" has become slang for a smart person. Surely Brainiac's creators Otto Binder & Al Plastino nicked this slang word for their smarty-pants villain? Wrong! According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, it's likely the other way around: the word "Brainiac" was popularized by the "Superman" character.

Brainiac's exact origin and nature varies, but generally, he's a super-intelligent, cybernetic alien who wants to collect all the knowledge in the universe. To that end, he's got a habit of shrinking cities down and keeping them in bottles as keepsakes from the civilizations he destroys. Since his debut in 1958's "Action Comics" #242 (written by Binder, drawn by Plastino), Brainiac has become Kal-El's second most prolific foe behind Lex. You wouldn't guess that from the movies, where Brainiac still hasn't reared his glowing green head.