The Unmade Man Of Steel 2 Would Have Featured Brainiac As The Villain

Remember when it was revealed that a sequel to "Man of Steel" was actually being kicked around at DC Studios? Well, as it turns out, it featured a very prominent Superman villain that fans have been asking for years — at least, it would have featured him if James Gunn and Peter Safran didn't want an entire reboot of the DC Universe. According to a new report published in The Hollywood Reporter, the treatment for "Man of Steel 2" by "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight allegedly would have had Brainiac as the baddie Superman has to battle next.

If you know anything about Superman's history and his roster of bad guys, you'll understand how much of a big deal Brainiac's appearance would have been. While he's appeared in shows like "Smallville" and "Krypton," he has never appeared in any movies featuring Superman, although scrapped plans to introduce the villain date back as far as 1985's "Superman III." He is far overdue for his big-screen debut and the fact that he almost got it might be a hard pill to swallow for some fans.

So, why exactly did this treatment eventually fall apart? Gunn and Safran's appointments as co-heads of DC Studios certainly did the trick, as the duo has begun redoing the franchise from scratch. However, it didn't get saved because there were technically no deals for "Man of Steel 2" — sources at THR claim that only a verbal agreement for potential future projects was made.