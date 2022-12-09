Man Of Steel 2 And A Crisis On Infinite Earths Plan Were In Development Before New DC Management Came In

In the wake of James Gunn and Peter Safran being appointed as the creative leads for Warner Bros's DC content we're getting little glimpses behind the curtain of what the hell has actually been going on over at the studio, which has notoriously fractured their superhero goldmine into a million disparate pieces that are sometimes connected, sometimes not, and oftentimes left unfinished.

Gunn and Safran have turned the DC world upside down already, and they haven't even made their full 10-year pitch to new studio head David Zaslav. We've heard bits and pieces of this new era, and it sounds like a complete overhaul is in the works, even though Gunn himself has said that it's still early, days and there's a lot still up in the air.

With the future still evolving and set in stone, we're seeing a lot of information come out about what Warners was planning on doing before Gunn and Safran were handed the reins. The new news today comes once again from The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit, who says that not only was a "Man of Steel 2" with Henry Cavill in the early stages of development, but so was a massive "Avengers"-style DC event movie based on one of the most famous DC runs of all time: "Crisis on Infinite Earths."