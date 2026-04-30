Zach Cregger's Resident Evil Understands The True Appeal Of The Best Games In The Series

There's something to be said for living in a time where Hollywood is clearly still trying to figure out how to make this whole "video game adaptation" thing work. It's not unlike the early Wild West when superhero movies were still in their most nascent phase, leading to a barrage of unique efforts ranging from "Blade" to the early "X-Men" movies to even something as subversive as M. Night Shyamalan's "Unbreakable." So far, the video game landscape is littered with a similar spread of both hits and misses. For every "The Last of Us" or "Fallout" or (hopefully) "Mortal Kombat II," there's an "Uncharted" or "Borderlands" or "Five Nights At Freddy's 2."

But perhaps "Barbarian" and "Weapons" director Zach Cregger has finally cracked the code once and for all with his upcoming take on "Resident Evil." Our first official look at the new trailer doesn't merely show a beat-for-beat mimicry of the games, but a brand-new story told within the terrifying confines of this franchise. Fan-favorites like Leon, Chris, Jill, or Claire aren't likely to swoop in to the rescue this time around. In fact, the only main character we even see throughout the footage (still breathing, that is) is Austin Abrams' Bryan, a hapless medical courier caught amid what seems to be a t-Virus outbreak, with absolutely no backup on the horizon.

That, more than anything else, could be the key to making this movie succeed where so many others have failed. Cregger's adaptation already looks like it understands the appeal of the best "Resident Evil" games. Rather than an action-packed approach with guns blazing, this is a pivot back to the originals: horror-focused, with powerful foes that can't be put down easily, essentially pitting a gamer and their alarmingly limited inventory against the world.