Weapons Director Zach Cregger Had One Big Condition To Work On Resident Evil
Director Zach Cregger has been 2 for 2 with "Barbarian" and "Weapons," two original horror entries that have reinvigorated the genre for different reasons. 2022's "Barbarian" hit theaters like a breath of fresh air, thanks to a smart combination of masterful narrative subversion and the willingness to experiment with structure for greater dramatic impact. His more recent offering, "Weapons," is personal tragedy turned into a sharp, visceral sliver of horror, as it is the kind of multi-narrative storytelling that stays with you long after the credits roll. As cemented by these works, Cregger's directorial impulses are intriguing enough to generate thrilling anticipation surrounding future projects, which is why everyone and their mother is excited about his take on the beloved "Resident Evil" franchise.
The legacy of the "Resident Evil" games remains unprecedented. In fact, the games are so singular in terms of what they have to offer that the cinematic medium hasn't been able to catch up to their ingenuity so far. We have Paul W.S. Anderson's fun but increasingly frustrating (and gimmicky) set of movies, a Netflix adaptation that mimics the games without understanding their appeal, and the middling "Welcome to Raccoon City," which leans more into the action-heavy aspects as opposed to the horror. This is not the best track record, but it adds immensely to the curiosity surrounding Cregger's upcoming project, which is bound to carry the director's trademark tendency to balance distinct tones in effective ways.
But what will Cregger's version of "Resident Evil" be like, and how much of the new story will follow the established lore of the games? The answer to this is a bit complicated, as Cregger's approach to the franchise is rooted in his love for writing original screenplays, which might not resemble anything that has happened in the games. This also means that legacy characters like Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield won't be showing up, as Cregger has written something wholly original set in this familiar world. Let's take a look at what the director had to say about this project.
Zach Cregger isn't interested in directing scripts he hasn't written (and that's a good thing)
Cregger's decision to omit legacy characters from his adaptation might elicit divided responses on instinct, but he has a valid reason for doing so. After all, someone like Leon Kennedy has already been fleshed out in the franchise (and might I add, remarkably well), to the point that we're intimately aware of Leon's evolving perspectives and why he is wired the way he is. The same can be said about iconic characters like Jill Valentine or Albert Wesker, which is why Cregger has opted to pen characters we have never met before, as this presents a genuine opportunity to craft a story with fresh stakes. While this is a risky manoeuvre, it is a risk worth taking, especially with someone as capable as Cregger helming a project that could change how we view a successful "Resident Evil" adaptation.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cregger clarified that he isn't interested in directing scripts written by other people, as he wants to be personally involved with the writing process of everything he works on. While this stance might change down the line, it exhibits an admirable brand of conviction/commitment, which might be the key to a film that will break the so-called "video game adaptation curse" that the franchise has suffered so far. When asked about his "Resident Evil" movie, this is what Cregger had to say:
"That's an original screenplay, by the way. It's a weird story. I wrote it, and I love the story. It has nothing to do with any of the other 'Resident Evil' movies. If I do my job, it will feel fresh and edgy and weird [...] I have 'Resident Evil', and then I have a sci-fi movie right after that's original [...] Then I have another one that I'm working on that feels like 'Nightcrawler'. But all of those are original. My agents don't even send me scripts, because I'm not going to direct other scripts. I'm in a very fortunate position to be able to write a movie and have a good shot at getting a movie made, [so] why would I not do it if I like to write?"
This makes complete sense. Also, it is refreshing that Cregger hasn't altered his stance even in the case of a decade-old franchise adaptation that could've easily drawn from the lush, abundant source material of the games. Although Cregger acknowledges the risks, stating that he might not be able to get his way in the near future (as life can be unpredictable), he hopes that he will be able to write every story he is ever attached to as a director. Well, so do we.