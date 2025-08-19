Weapons Director Zach Cregger Had One Big Condition To Work On Resident Evil

Director Zach Cregger has been 2 for 2 with "Barbarian" and "Weapons," two original horror entries that have reinvigorated the genre for different reasons. 2022's "Barbarian" hit theaters like a breath of fresh air, thanks to a smart combination of masterful narrative subversion and the willingness to experiment with structure for greater dramatic impact. His more recent offering, "Weapons," is personal tragedy turned into a sharp, visceral sliver of horror, as it is the kind of multi-narrative storytelling that stays with you long after the credits roll. As cemented by these works, Cregger's directorial impulses are intriguing enough to generate thrilling anticipation surrounding future projects, which is why everyone and their mother is excited about his take on the beloved "Resident Evil" franchise.

The legacy of the "Resident Evil" games remains unprecedented. In fact, the games are so singular in terms of what they have to offer that the cinematic medium hasn't been able to catch up to their ingenuity so far. We have Paul W.S. Anderson's fun but increasingly frustrating (and gimmicky) set of movies, a Netflix adaptation that mimics the games without understanding their appeal, and the middling "Welcome to Raccoon City," which leans more into the action-heavy aspects as opposed to the horror. This is not the best track record, but it adds immensely to the curiosity surrounding Cregger's upcoming project, which is bound to carry the director's trademark tendency to balance distinct tones in effective ways.

But what will Cregger's version of "Resident Evil" be like, and how much of the new story will follow the established lore of the games? The answer to this is a bit complicated, as Cregger's approach to the franchise is rooted in his love for writing original screenplays, which might not resemble anything that has happened in the games. This also means that legacy characters like Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield won't be showing up, as Cregger has written something wholly original set in this familiar world. Let's take a look at what the director had to say about this project.