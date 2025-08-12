Weapons Proves Why Zach Cregger Is Perfect For The Next Resident Evil

This post contains spoilers for "Weapons."

There was a time when putting a bullet in the head of the "Resident Evil" franchise might've been considered by some as a mercy killing. After the swift decline in its six-movie Milla Jovovich-starring franchise, a woeful attempt at a reboot in "Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City," and a Netflix series adaptation, it felt like there wasn't a hope in hell for the likes of Leon Kennedy or Chris and Claire Redfield getting a universally loved outing. That might all be about to change, though, now that the T-Virus is being placed in the hands of none other than "Weapons" director, Zach Cregger.

After a breakout horror that flourished thanks to frightened word-of-mouth, and now his newest film earning a score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of publication), it almost seems a match made in heaven that Cregger is being tasked with a brand new "Resident Evil." Why is a video game franchise that's had so many slip-ups over the years worth the attention of a director who is thriving on his own with original and immensely unsettling stories? Well, after seeing the twisted, funny, and scary story that "Weapons" turned out to be, it's a clear indication Zach Cregger wouldn't just be a good fit for the next run at that beloved survival horror property, he'd be a perfect one. Indeed, as the growing trend of actually good video game adaptations continues to flourish, Cregger has it in him to not just add to the pile but be at the top of it as one of the greats.