Why Every Movie Fan Should See Weapons, Even If They Don't Like Horror

This article contains discussions of addiction.

In the fall of 2000, "The Exorcist," which originally hit theaters in 1973, got a huge re-release titled "The Version You've Never Seen." Ads for the re-release of this beloved, unbelievably influential horror classic were inescapable, and I was about to turn 10 years old. The first time I saw a commercial with Linda Blair's Regan MacNeil spider-walking down the stairs of her family home, it scared me so badly that I had nightmares about it for a full week.

I share this anecdote to make one thing perfectly clear: I don't do well with horror movies. At the same time, I respect them and even sort of revere them — name a huge horror release, and I've probably read the entire plot synopsis on Wikipedia dozens of times over to avoid getting the pants scared off me by watching the film in the first place. (Shoutout to "The Ring," a movie I'll never be able to watch and about which I know every plot beat secondhand.) When "Skinamarink" came out, I begged my braver friends to tell me everything, and while I love Jordan Peele's movies, I consider them to be high-octane thrillers rather than super-scary flicks. With all of that said, I'm here to tell you that, whether you're a brave soul or a total wimp when it comes to horror movies, you should run, Naruto-style, to see "Weapons" on the big screen.

Zach Cregger's latest directorial effort, which is his follow-up to his 2022 horror-comedy "Barbarian," is pretty spectacular on every imaginable level. Cregger's script is tight and funny, which isn't surprising when you consider his comedy background. (He was a founding member of the sketch group "Whitest Kids U Know"). Similarly, the performances from the film's central cast members — Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Austin Abrams, Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, newcomer Cary Christopher, and the incomparable Amy Madigan — are astoundingly good. Whether you're a seasoned horror veteran or a silly scaredy-cat like me, "Weapons" is a must-watch ... and an incredible cinematic experience if you get the chance to see it in a crowded theater.

To better explain my meaning, however, we're going to be venturing into spoiler territory from here. Consider yourselves warned!