Weapons' Scariest Ideas Echo A Misunderstood 2023 Horror Film

This article contains spoilers for "Weapons" and "Skinamarink."

The concept of a festering rot infecting a community due to its concealed existence is by no means revolutionary, but a good filmmaker can make it feel fresh and new. Enter "The Whitest Kids U'Know" co-founder Zach Cregger, who emerged as a promising new face in the world of horror with 2022's subterranean nightmare "Barbarian." Blending his comedic sensibilities with a demented horror movie about people discovering a labyrinthine sexual torture basement could have gone sideways in a whole number of ways, but Cregger pulled off a minor miracle. He provides moments of catharsis, albeit never at the expense of the horrors assaulting his most vulnerable characters. The bold twists and turns that "Barbarian" takes ensured my interest in whatever film Cregger would make next, and "Weapons" was well worth the wait.

/Film's Chris Evangelista gave a glowing review of "Weapons," accurately calling it "a twisted, funny and scary suburban nightmare." There's plenty to love about Cregger's solo sophomore feature, from its wicked sense of humor to its tense atmosphere and effective scares. The story of an entire class of children mysteriously waking up at 2:17 in the morning and disappearing without a trace is presented as a suburban fairy tale not unlike something out of a Stephen King novel. The town of Maybrook, Pennsylvania is uprooted by the lack of answers surrounding this mystery that hangs over their head like a storm cloud. Cregger employs a similar narrative structure to "Barbarian," showing multiple character perspectives and how they're dealing with the aftermath before bringing it all together in an insane finale.

For the first hour or so, we're just as much in the dark as Justine (Julia Garner), Archer (Josh Brolin) and Paul (Alden Ehrenreich), but eventually a new player reveals themselves: a show-stopping Amy Madigan as Aunt Gladys. Even though she only appears in one blink-and-you-miss-it shot in the trailer, Gladys' presence permeates the entirety of "Weapons." She's an enigmatic witch with a colorful wardrobe who's revealed to have orchestrated the children's disappearance by way of her young nephew Alex (Cary Christopher), the only student in Justine's class to not go missing. Alex's perspective goes into detail about how Gladys uprooted his entire life and forced him to become her accomplice.

The horror of grief and making sense of intangible answers takes on a much sinister form as "Weapons" transforms into a portrait of childhood abuse. Themes present within "Magnolia," "Picnic at Hanging Rock," and "The Shining" are all embedded within the film, but it also evokes a more recent horror movie that makes my skin crawl whenever I find myself in a dark space.