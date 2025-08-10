Weapons Continues The Wild Comeback Of The Most Unexpected Horror Subgenre

"Weapons" is a film built around a central mystery: one random night in the town of Maybrook, Pennsylvania, all the students of one particular class left their homes of their own volition without explanation and went missing. Zach Cregger's movie is all about manipulation, and Cregger plays a long game with his characters as well as his audience. Eventually, the truth is revealed: the kids were supernaturally abducted via a spell cast by a witch who'd just moved into town, Gladys (Amy Madigan), whose nephew, Alex (Cary Christopher), was able to easily and surreptitiously collect personal objects of all the kids in his class for his aunt to use in her spell. The "how" of Gladys' plot is deliberately ambiguous, but the "why" is straightforward: Gladys is ill and dying, and she believes (either through faith or prior experience) that putting people under her thrall will allow her to heal. If anyone gets in her way or gets too close to exposing her secret, she turns them into a living weapon, a mindless slave who'll do whatever she commands.

In keeping with the film's theme of manipulation and tactic of misdirection, Cregger employs the psycho-biddy trope of danger coming from a place one would least suspect it. He doesn't necessarily do this for the audience; as soon as we meet Gladys, it's clear that something is off about this woman. Yet the citizens of Maybrook are certainly in the dark, as all of them (even Gladys' own family) dismiss the woman as harmless until it's too late. Gladys is not a sympathetic character — she certainly doesn't seem to display any regret about her actions toward others that is solely for her own benefit — yet in keeping with the villains of "The Visit," "X," and "The Front Room," Gladys's plight is understandable. Her ailing body is failing her obviously robust spirit. This allows Gladys to be a more classical Hagsploitation character, someone tragic who is also certainly mentally unstable and over-the-top, if her flamboyant choices in makeup and hair are anything to go by.

There have been criticisms of Hagsploitation over the years, with the most prominent one being that it's an inherently misogynistic subgenre. While that could certainly be argued, the fear that the subgenre seeks to elicit isn't a fear of women per se. Instead, it's a fear (and a guilt) regarding the way society tends to diminish and neglect people past a certain age, especially women. The psycho-biddy is a figure who refuses to be ignored, and their fatal flaw lies in how far they go to make themselves seen and have their needs met. Right now, the psycho-biddy seems to be getting seen a lot more than before, and they're not only providing us with new thrills, but are also forcing us to confront our own prejudices and blind spots.

"Weapons" is in theaters now.