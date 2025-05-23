The 12 Best Slasher Movies Of The 2020s, Ranked

Good news, horror hounds: we're in the midst of a full-blown slasher renaissance. The subgenre dominated horror in the 1980s, buoyed by '70s classics like "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," "Halloween," and "Black Christmas." By 1996, when "Scream" was released, everyone knew all the tropes, and the idea of a killer coming back to hunt down a bunch of screaming teenagers no longer seemed as novel.

Nowadays, there's Art the Clown. There's no denying that the "Terrifier" killer is the most iconic new slasher villain of this decade, but those films often amount to little more than showcases for director Damien Leone's squelchy gore effects. Despite what Leone said in 2025, horror is indeed political. There was a conservative backlash to all that gory mayhem in the 1980s, even though slashers could be thought of as quite conservative, with the villains often punishing people who had sex. There were also some slashers that reveled in nudity and frivolity — an in-your-face critique of the Reagan era. Slashers have always been a space for political anxieties to be worked out, which is part of what makes them so fun!

The slashers on this list hold up better than the "Terrifier" movies as films, even though Art as a character might rule them all. There are more opportunities now for more types of people to tell stories, meaning many slashers on this list are queerer than ever, more savvy about the gender and racial politics they're playing around with, and we're all better for it.