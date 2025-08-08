Weapons' Mysterious Villain Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Weapons."

"Weapons," the latest horror feature from writer/director Zach Cregger, is a masterclass in manipulation — in more ways than one. Cregger's prior film (his first as a solo filmmaker), "Barbarian," was a movie that was very clever in its misdirection, leading audiences to believe one thing was happening when it wasn't, and hiding what was actually happening from people until the proverbial trap was ready to be sprung. Given the general rapturous response to that movie, Cregger must have been aware that his follow-up would be under heavy scrutiny for any big twists and turns from the start, something which "Barbarian" didn't have to deal with. As such, Cregger has built "Weapons" around the very idea of an unsolved mystery. In other words, both the film's characters and the viewing audience are asking the same central question: what happened to 17 particular children who left their homes in the early morning/one night and vanished?

Owing a debt to other mystery box films and shows like "Knock at the Cabin" and "The Leftovers," "Weapons" gets its narrative energy from following an ensemble of characters as they all attempt to solve and/or deal with this mystery in their own way. General audiences have been trained to search for clues and put them together thanks to decades of twisty stories, and there's an impulse some have to leap to the wildest theory imaginable in an effort to outsmart the filmmaker (if the response to HBO's "Westworld" is any indication). Cregger subverts this impulse by hiding the answer in plain sight toward the beginning of the film. In the movie's first segment centered around Justine (Julia Garner), the schoolteacher whose class is the one thing all the missing children had in common, the woman's car is vandalized, the word "WITCH" painted on the side.

Indeed, there is a witch to blame for the children's disappearance, but it isn't poor Justine. Instead, its Gladys Lilly (Amy Madigan), the aunt of Alex (Cary Christopher), who is the one child who didn't go missing from Justine's class. This relatively straightforward reveal may further frustrate some viewers given the large amount of ambiguity surrounding Gladys' methods and motivations. Here, then, is all we know about Aunt Gladys, followed by an attempt to try and lay out what exactly she might've been up to.