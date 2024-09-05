The Front Room Review: Prepare Yourself For This Year's Grossest Horror Comedy

Like nearly all great horror, "The Front Room" has a complexity that stands in contrast to its relatively simple setup and structure. Belinda (Brandy Norwood), an anthropology professor at a university, has recently become pregnant after she and her doting husband, Norman (Andrew Burnap) suffered a stillbirth not too long ago. After the university refuses to offer her tenure and Norman's career as a public defender becomes stagnant, Belinda begins to worry whether she and her husband can even keep their home, let alone be able to take care of their impending child. Suddenly, the ominous light of fate shines upon them: Norman's father, from whom he'd been estranged, passes away, and his step-mother Solange (Kathryn Hunter) wishes to reconnect. Upon doing so, Solange offers Norman and Belinda her entire inheritance, which is robust enough to make their financial woes disappear. The catch? She insists that she move in with them indefinitely.

Belinda and Norman have no choice but to agree to the arrangement, and see it only as a matter of course when Solange insists on taking over the front room that was originally intended for their daughter's nursery. Soon enough, however, Belinda finds Solange insinuating herself into every aspect of her and her husband's lives, including changing their house's decor and insisting on naming their unborn child. Adding a worrying insult to the injury of Belinda becoming Solange's sole de facto caregiver (thanks to Norman's job beginning to take off) is her discovery that Solange is a literal card-carrying racist. Additionally, Solange's religious beliefs include her insistence that she has some supernatural ability, something she calls her "signs and wonders." When Solange's friends — who appear to be something more like a cult or coven — begin turning up unannounced and taking a vested interest in getting a hold of the couple's newborn baby, Belinda begins to believe that Solange isn't just a nuisance, but a wicked stepmother with nefarious plans for her and her family.

While there's plenty of intensity and menace in the film, Max and Sam Eggers keep the movie's horror more psychological than visceral; this is not a gory, bloody movie. What makes up for that is the film's copious amounts of bodily fluids, with Solange's age and attendant infirmities (including but not limited to incontinence) providing the film with icky body horror, the most literal kind. Although "The Front Room" is reminiscent of films that range from "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" to "Hereditary," the one it most resembles in its horror elements is M. Night Shyamalan's "The Visit," a similar look at how the supposed docility of the elderly can mask insidious menace.