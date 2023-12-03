The Correct Order To Watch I Know What You Did Last Summer Movies

It's doubtful that when Lois Duncan published the slow-burn mystery "I Know What You Did Last Summer" for young adult readers, she predicted it would become the basis for a horror movie franchise over 20 years later. That, however, is precisely what happened — much to the chagrin of junior high English teachers everywhere. Written by the now legendary teen horror screenwriter Kevin Williamson, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" was written years before it finally hit production, but after the massive success of "Scream" in 1996, producer Erik Feig knew the best course of action was getting another Williamson slasher into theaters.

Using Duncan's novel as a loose basis, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is about four friends named Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Ray (Freddie Prinze, Jr.), and Barry (Ryan Phillippe) who after partying on the Fourth of July after high school graduation, hit a person in a drunk driving accident. Instead of reporting the accident, they dump the body in the ocean and promise to take the secret to their graves. They head off to college a few months later but when summer rolls around once again, they all start to receive threats from a fisherman claiming, you guessed it, "I know what you did last summer." Now, this quartet must figure out who is killing them off, what they know, and who they've told.

The movie was a massive financial success inspiring two sequels, a TV series, and a recently announced legacyquel from "Do Revenge" director and "Thor: Love and Thunder" co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Slasher timelines are notoriously convoluted, but does this hold true for the fisherman's reign of terror? Here's the correct order to watch the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" movies.