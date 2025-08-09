The Most Surprising Thing About Weapons Isn't The Horror

This perhaps shouldn't come as a huge shock to those who have seen "Barbarian," which has a whole bunch of pitch-perfect comedy among some of the most impeccably crafted scares in recent memory. Once again, Cregger strikes a similar balance, albeit in a radically different way within the confines of a radically different movie, asserting himself as a master of walking in both worlds.

At the same time, one couldn't reasonably accuse "Weapons" (or "Barbarian" for that matter) of being a horror/comedy. It's not "Shaun of the Dead." It's not "The Cabin in the Woods." It's a serious, wildly effective horror movie about an evil witch sucking the life from children in an unsuspecting town. Shots of that makeup-clad old woman will haunt nightmares. Images of zombified parents exiting a house hiding a darkness inside will send chills up one's spine. It's a horror movie first and foremost. Be that as it may, it's undeniably funny as hell.

I can't speak to what it's like to watch this movie in isolation, but seeing it in a packed house, even intentional comedies like the recently released "Naked Gun" reboot would have a tough time extracting the laughs that the climax of "Weapons" generates. When those possessed kids start chasing after the evil witch Aunt Gladys through the neighborhood until they eventually tear her to shreds? It's humor stemming from the absurd of the highest order. That's why /Film's Chris Evangelista said the film had him "cackling with glee" in his review.

When Josh Brolin's Archer wakes up from his Gladys-fueled nightmare and simply yells "f**k!", that's about as funny as it gets. All the same, Cregger somehow keeps "Weapons" more of a horror movie with a sense of humor, rather than being an outright horror/comedy in equal parts. It's not set up, punchline. It's a twisted light amidst the darkness. It's part of what makes Cregger's work feel so unique.