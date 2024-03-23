Us Was The Box Office Hit That Gave Jordan Peele True Power In Hollywood

Jordan Peele has achieved, in a relatively short time, what many other directors only dream of achieving. Not only is Peele capable of crafting hits that deliver the goods both critically and commercially, but his name means something to audiences now. His ideas and his name are enough to sell a meaningful number of tickets, not unlike Quentin Tarantino or Christopher Nolan. It's rare air, and it's a powerful tool in Hollywood. There was a very specific moment where it became clear that Peele did, indeed, have this power, and it came in 2019 when "Us" hit theaters.

Before making himself known to the world as a visionary filmmaker, Peele broke out via comedy, primarily with his comedy sketch show "Key & Peele." So it was more than a little surprising when he stepped behind the camera for a horror movie in the form of 2017's "Get Out." But that movie became not just a breakout hit, but one of the most celebrated genre movies of the last 20 years (if not longer). It also earned Peele an Oscar for the film's script, taking home the award for Best Original Screenplay in addition to securing a Best Picture nomination. To call it a hit would be an understatement. But an important question lingered: Could Peele do it again?

The answer was a resounding yes. In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the movie's fifth anniversary, we're looking back at Jordan Peele's sophomore effort "Us." We'll go over how the movie came to be, what inspired him to make this wild doppelgänger tale, what happened when the movie hit theaters, how Peele has used his star power in the years since, and what lessons we can learn from it in the here and now. Let's dig in, shall we?