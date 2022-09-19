You Probably Shouldn't Expect A Key & Peele Revival Anytime Soon [Exclusive]

The combined forces of Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key have made them one of comedy's greatest duos, with their series "Key and Peele" remaining one of the premier sketch comedy shows in recent memory. The show went off the air in 2015 after five seasons, but managed to snag the Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series on its way out.

The duo have absolutely crushing it ever since on their own individual projects, occasionally reuniting for projects like "Keanu," and "Toy Story 4, not to mention the upcoming "Wendell and Wild." It's a testament to both of their immeasurable talents that they were able to survive and thrive without being in a partnership, forging their own pathways to success. Jordan Peele has spent the last five years completely reinventing the horror genre as we know it, while Key has become one of the most sought-after comedic actors (and celebrity voiceover performers) in the entire industry.

Peele is fresh off the success of his sci-fi horror blockbuster "Nope," while Key is ready to unleash the new Hulu series "Reboot," alongside Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom, Paul Reiser, Krista Marie Yu, and Calum Worthy, as the cast of a hit 2000s sitcom who must deal with their interpersonal issues and new social landscape after a young writer pitches a reboot of the show that put them on the map. Our own Ethan Anderton was able to chat with Key about the new series, and managed to sneak in a question regarding a possible reboot of his own series, "Key and Peele." Unfortunately, we shouldn't hold our collective breath on that one.