You Probably Shouldn't Expect A Key & Peele Revival Anytime Soon [Exclusive]
The combined forces of Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key have made them one of comedy's greatest duos, with their series "Key and Peele" remaining one of the premier sketch comedy shows in recent memory. The show went off the air in 2015 after five seasons, but managed to snag the Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series on its way out.
The duo have absolutely crushing it ever since on their own individual projects, occasionally reuniting for projects like "Keanu," and "Toy Story 4, not to mention the upcoming "Wendell and Wild." It's a testament to both of their immeasurable talents that they were able to survive and thrive without being in a partnership, forging their own pathways to success. Jordan Peele has spent the last five years completely reinventing the horror genre as we know it, while Key has become one of the most sought-after comedic actors (and celebrity voiceover performers) in the entire industry.
Peele is fresh off the success of his sci-fi horror blockbuster "Nope," while Key is ready to unleash the new Hulu series "Reboot," alongside Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom, Paul Reiser, Krista Marie Yu, and Calum Worthy, as the cast of a hit 2000s sitcom who must deal with their interpersonal issues and new social landscape after a young writer pitches a reboot of the show that put them on the map. Our own Ethan Anderton was able to chat with Key about the new series, and managed to sneak in a question regarding a possible reboot of his own series, "Key and Peele." Unfortunately, we shouldn't hold our collective breath on that one.
Never say never but definitely not anytime soon
The good news is that Keegan-Michael Key admitted that the duo sometimes humors the idea of a reboot, but the reality is that they've both got other projects at the top of the priority list. Key said:
"It's something that is in the back of our brains sometimes, but right now, we're just happy to be working on the stuff that we're working on. When I say 'it's in the back,' I mean it's way, way in the back, yeah."
Both Key and Peele are ridiculously busy juggling their own film and television appearances, so heading back to the world of weekly sketch comedy would be a massive commitment. While the duo had directors and a writer's room, they had a massive hand in the sketches that appeared on the show, and starred in just about every single sketch each week. Adding that on top of their already jam-packed schedules seems almost cruel.
As much as we'd all selfishly enjoy seeing the two together each week, it does make the moments we do get of them together feel even more special. Who could forget when Peel won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out" and Keegan Michael-Key literally jumped out of his seat in excitement? Fortunately, if you're missing out on the magical combination of Key and Peele, the two most recently reunited for the stop-motion film "Wendell & Wild," which will hit Netflix in October.