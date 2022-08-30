What Key And Peele Brought To Their Stop-Motion Characters In Wendell And Wild [Set Visit]

There are filmmaking pairings that just make sense: DiCaprio and Scorsese, Hitchcock and Stewart, Lynch and Dern. And now, there's one that we never saw coming, but now feels like the work of fate itself: Henry Selick teaming up with Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

Selick is a master of funny nightmares. He's made a career out of traumatizing generations while also delivering delightfully weird and funny experiences we continue to cherish. From the musical extravaganza of "Nightmare Before Christmas" to the heartwarming/terrifying story of family in "Coraline," he moves us as much as he terrifies us.

And just like Selick balances horror and comedy, the genius duo of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele know how to successfully marry comedy and genre without either losing its effectiveness. Many of the best sketches from "Key & Peele" used genre dissection to tell hilarious jokes, and I do not have to tell you about how Peele has continued that trend to build a successful filmmaking career and become one of the most exciting and unique horror voices around.

This is why Selick and Peele co-writing "Wendell & Wild," and having Key and Peele star in the stop-motion film, is so exciting. Add in the fact that the duo improves any animated project they lend their voices to — from "Toy Story 4" to "Storks" to "Rick and Morty" — and you'll understand why this is one of our most anticipated movies of the year