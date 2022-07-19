Could We Ever See A Sequel To Get Out?

Five years into his career as a director, Jordan Peele has firmly established himself as a unique and formidable talent whose horror films are never quite what you expect going in. For as much as certain motifs have begun to emerge in his work — from razor-edged comedy to unnerving imagery that burrows deep into your memory — Peele's movies have so far proven too bold and original to fit neatly into square boxes.

So, of course, people want him to make a sequel to "Get Out."

Cynicism aside, there are plenty of exceptions to the idea that sequels to landmark films are a bad idea ("The Godfather Part II" and "The Empire Strikes Back" being two oft-cited examples). Likewise, Peele has long kept an open mind about returning to the world of his Oscar-winning directorial debut, saying back in 2018 he feels like "there's more story to tell," even if he's still uncertain what that story would be.

In an interview with AP News to promote his new film, "Nope," Peele confirmed that hasn't changed in the last four years. When asked if he still gets questioned about a potential "Get Out" sequel, he simply replied: