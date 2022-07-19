Could We Ever See A Sequel To Get Out?
Five years into his career as a director, Jordan Peele has firmly established himself as a unique and formidable talent whose horror films are never quite what you expect going in. For as much as certain motifs have begun to emerge in his work — from razor-edged comedy to unnerving imagery that burrows deep into your memory — Peele's movies have so far proven too bold and original to fit neatly into square boxes.
So, of course, people want him to make a sequel to "Get Out."
Cynicism aside, there are plenty of exceptions to the idea that sequels to landmark films are a bad idea ("The Godfather Part II" and "The Empire Strikes Back" being two oft-cited examples). Likewise, Peele has long kept an open mind about returning to the world of his Oscar-winning directorial debut, saying back in 2018 he feels like "there's more story to tell," even if he's still uncertain what that story would be.
In an interview with AP News to promote his new film, "Nope," Peele confirmed that hasn't changed in the last four years. When asked if he still gets questioned about a potential "Get Out" sequel, he simply replied:
"I do get asked that a lot. Never say never. There's certainly a lot to talk about left. We'll see."
Get Out! Here We Go Again
As a quick reminder: Daniel Kaluuya stars in 2017's "Get Out" as Chris, a Black photographer who slowly learns the horrifying truth about his white girlfriend's family over the course of a weekend visit. It's a film that flawlessly blends the cringe comedy of watching Chris suffer microaggressions from his girlfriend's well-to-do liberal parents and their friends with the pure terror of the Sunken Place, a mental prison used to rob Black people of their agency and autonomy in the story.
Jordan Peele had initially planned to end "Get Out" on a darker note that would've more or less ruled out the possibility of a sequel, but ultimately elected to go with a comparatively upbeat conclusion that sees Chris escape his weekend-from-hell, his body and mind still under his control. That being said, the official ending doesn't really lend itself to a followup, either, what with all the major plot threads having been tied off or brought to a satisfying resting place. So, really, it's not a matter of whether there could be a "Get Out" sequel. It's a matter of whether Peele has another story he feels passionate about telling in the "Get Out" universe.
Personally, I'm more onboard with the idea of Peele one day making a spiritual sequel to "Get Out." Such a film would free him up on to build upon the movie's themes about racism without the burden of expectations that come with making a literal sequel to a modern horror classic. If not that, then, who knows? Perhaps one day in the future, inspiration will strike, and Peele will make a surprise followup to his breakout hit. (Call it pulling a Shyamalan, and I mean that in a good way.)
"Nope" arrives in theaters on July 22, 2022.