Resident Evil Trailer: Weapons Director Zach Cregger Drops A Chilling First Look
Zach Cregger's upcoming "Resident Evil" movie has had horror fans and gamers intrigued for months. After all, "Barbarian" and "Weapons" prove that Cregger knows how to make bold horror flicks, and the "Resident Evil" film franchise could benefit from his Midas touch. Of course, it remains to be seen if "Resident Evil" will keep Cregger's hot streak going, but we finally have a trailer to give us an idea of what to expect from the movie.
Cregger's "Resident Evil" follows a medical courier who must deliver a package to a hospital. That's easier said than done, however, as there are flesh-eating monsters on the loose who don't exactly care about supporting the healthcare system. The early test screenings of Cregger's "Resident Evil" were extremely positive, with the lucky attendees comparing the film to "Mad Max: Fury Road." So, viewers can expect plenty of action-packed mayhem and creature carnage from Cregger's visit to Raccoon City.
Cregger's only condition for working on "Resident Evil" was that he got to write his own story, and who was going to say no to that proposition? As such, this adaptation boasts an original horror tale that Cregger believes captures the vibe of the games. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the trailer.
Zach Cregger's Resident Evil trailer is eerily ambiguous
The early reactions to Zach Cregger's "Resident Evil" promise a "Fury Road"-esque adventure, but the trailer is delightfully low-key, eerie, and ambiguous — not unlike the first teaser for "Weapons." All we know is that the world is being ravaged by zombies, and Bryan (Austin Abrams) just wants to contact his loved one while fighting for his life. You really get the sense that he's outmatched and isolated, which is very much in line with the spirit of the "Resident Evil" video games.
In an age where trailers often spoil too much of a film's plot, it's great to see one that keeps its secrets close to the vest. Be that as it may, this movie looks and feels like a proper "Resident Evil" adaptation. The atmosphere is oppressive and full of dread, and that rogues' gallery of monsters is utterly terrifying.
What's more, it doesn't look like Cregger has compromised his artistic vision and style now that he's accepted a tentpole studio gig. This trailer packs a punch, and the movie looks awesome. Granted, it's too early to tell if "Resident Evil" will be Cregger's next horror masterpiece, but it certainly looks like one hell of a ride.
"Resident Evil" will munch its way into theaters on September 18, 2026.