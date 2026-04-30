Resident Evil Trailer: Weapons Director Zach Cregger Drops A Chilling First Look

Zach Cregger's upcoming "Resident Evil" movie has had horror fans and gamers intrigued for months. After all, "Barbarian" and "Weapons" prove that Cregger knows how to make bold horror flicks, and the "Resident Evil" film franchise could benefit from his Midas touch. Of course, it remains to be seen if "Resident Evil" will keep Cregger's hot streak going, but we finally have a trailer to give us an idea of what to expect from the movie.

Cregger's "Resident Evil" follows a medical courier who must deliver a package to a hospital. That's easier said than done, however, as there are flesh-eating monsters on the loose who don't exactly care about supporting the healthcare system. The early test screenings of Cregger's "Resident Evil" were extremely positive, with the lucky attendees comparing the film to "Mad Max: Fury Road." So, viewers can expect plenty of action-packed mayhem and creature carnage from Cregger's visit to Raccoon City.

Cregger's only condition for working on "Resident Evil" was that he got to write his own story, and who was going to say no to that proposition? As such, this adaptation boasts an original horror tale that Cregger believes captures the vibe of the games. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the trailer.