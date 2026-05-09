Sonya Blade's Best Mortal Kombat II Moment Was A Last-Minute Addition [Exclusive]

This article contains light spoilers for "Mortal Kombat II."

Why did "Techno Syndrome," the 1993 song by Belgian techno duo The Immortals, become such a mega hit? The fact that it was part of the official soundtrack album for the "Mortal Kombat" game (and 1995 movie) certainly had something to do with it. Beyond that, a catchy synth hook, and a hopelessly '90s techno beat, the song has an additional earworm: vocal samples from the "Mortal Kombat" games, specifically of the phrases which are shouted during gameplay. The song helped turn those phrases into catchphrases, making things like "Finish him!" and "Test your might" into veritable chants. Arguably the most popular catchphrase of the song, and the games themselves, is a single word which just about sums up the entire appeal of the franchise: "Fight!"

It's a line that, similar to Scorpion's "Get over here!" and some other memorable sayings, carries with it a lot of weight, especially in a "Mortal Kombat" movie. In this week's "Mortal Kombat II," the line is given even more emotional heft thanks to it being uttered at a crucial moment during the climactic battle between Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) and Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford). The honor of saying it goes to none other than Sonya Blade, played once again by Jessica McNamee, who first appeared as the character in the previous 2021 film. In that movie, Sonya was a bit of a misfit, an ex-Special Forces officer who discovered the existence of the Mortal Kombat fighting tournament for the survival of Earthrealm, but who was kept in the dark about her own destiny until the very end. In this sequel, Sonya is far more self-assured and empowered. That moment of saying "Fight!" was, as McNamee told me herself, a huge highlight for the actress and her character — yet, ironically, it nearly didn't happen.