It's 2026 And I Just Watched 1995's Mortal Kombat For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

Until I started working at /Film, I fancied myself a bit of a cinephile — and then we started doing a series about watching popular movies for the first time ever, and I realized I was a straight-up fraud. It took me until 2025 to watch "Jurassic Park" (I loved it, so please don't yell at me) and the original "Avatar," and in 2026, I sat down and thoroughly enjoyed Tony Scott's "Man on Fire" and the 1999 version of "The Mummy." What I'm saying is that, thus far, I've been really spoiled. Then I was asked to watch the 1995 version of "Mortal Kombat" and wondered if I was being cosmically punished.

In the interest of full disclosure, my biggest exposure to "Mortal Kombat" as a concept is that my pediatric dentist's office inexplicably had a "Mortal Kombat" arcade game in the waiting room (?!?) that I played a lot. (Sort of funny, I guess, to kick in some opponent's pixelated teeth before you go get yours cleaned.) Honestly, I'm not sure I knew there was a "Mortal Kombat" movie that came out in 1995 until I was asked to watch it and write this.

I'm being a little bit dramatic here, but I think we can all agree that 1995's "Mortal Kombat" sucks pretty hard. It's campy in a way that's not always particularly fun or amusing, the acting is terrible, the special effects are worse, and the "plot" of the film, such as it is, makes little to no sense. I watched the "Mortal Kombat" movie from 1995 for the first time in 2026, and I now know what everybody else knows: it stinks.