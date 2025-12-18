It's 2025 And I Just Watched 2009's Avatar For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

I have a spotty history with "Avatar," the 2009 movie about blue people made by writer/director James Cameron. I recall, quite clearly, going to see the film with some friends during Christmas break while I was home from college, and the reason I recall it so specifically is that I went to one of the hyped-up 3D screenings. This is a three hour long movie, right? About an hour in, I almost used my popcorn bucket as a barf bag because the 3D glasses were making me so unbelievably nauseated. I tried to take the glasses off thinking that might help, but then the distortion of the images made me dizzy. That's when I walked out.

Clearly, this isn't the fault of "Avatar," per se. Any movie presented in this way would have toppled me, weak as I apparently am when it comes to 3D technology. After that slightly dramatic episode, though, I basically forgot about "Avatar" writ large, and then the sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" came out in 2022, and everyone went wild over it. Now, with the threequel "Avatar: Fire & Ash" heading to theaters, I thought maybe I should revisit the original movie without any 3D effects whatsoever. (Also, my editor asked me to.)

I'll get into more specifics shortly, but first things first: "Avatar" takes place in the 22nd century and centers on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a human Marine who helps an organization known as the Resources Development Administration, or RDA, to mine the moon Pandora for a substance called unobtanium (I rolled my eyes too, but it's technically a real scientific term), which the ravaged Earth sorely needs to try and rebuild. Guided by Sigourney Weaver's Dr. Grace Augustine, Jake uses his titular avatar to infiltrate the native Pandoran tribe, the Na'vi.