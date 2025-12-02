First Avatar: Fire & Ash Reactions Are Mostly Positive, But There Are Some Criticisms We Can't Ignore

We are just a couple of weeks away from returning to Pandora, as James Cameron's latest epic blockbuster spectacle, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," is nearly upon us. Unlike "The Way of Water," audiences have not waited over a decade for a new adventure with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and the Na'vi. Instead, it's only been three years, even if the second film's success reinforced the idea that everyone on the planet is running to the theater to see Cameron deliver unparalleled cinematic bliss on the big screen.

The new film will put us more than halfway through James Cameron's plan for a five-movie epic in the world of "Avatar." By now, most of the franchise's world has been established, and it's time to start heading toward some sort of conclusion, or at least a climax. Sure, Cameron keeps saying he has a way to end the franchise if the new movies aren't profitable, but that seems increasingly unlikely, so we'll likely see his full vision realized. All this is to say, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" just had its first screenings, and industry professionals and critics have already seen the movie and begun sharing their thoughts. Unsurprisingly, these are mostly overwhelmingly positive, praising Cameron's eye for visuals and for spectacle, with Collider's Perri Nemiroff saying "Visually, every single stitch of this movie is breathtaking."

Yet, there is some criticism in the early reactions, and they mostly have to do with the movie packing in a lot of story and some of it feeling repetitive. As freelance writer Jesse Hassenger describes it, this is "the first James Cameron sequel that feels kinda like a regular follow-up rather than an innovative re-envisioning of its predecessor's world."