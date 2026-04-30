It's 2026 And I Just Watched Denzel Washington's Man On Fire For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

It's starting to become a running joke here at /Film that I haven't seen any movies. Until 2025, I hadn't seen "Jurassic Park," and until 2026, I hadn't seen the 1999 version of "The Mummy." I also just watched Tony Scott and Denzel Washington's "Man on Fire" for the first time, and guess what? It's a cool, super-stylish, and deeply gruesome movie that totally won me over by the time the credits rolled.

Because Netflix now has its own small-screen version of "Man on Fire" — with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Washington's role of John Creasy alongside other stars like Alice Braga and Bobby Cannavale — my editors thought it would be fun for me to watch the 2004 version for the first time. It was a lot of fun to curl up on a rainy Saturday and watch Washington's tough yet big-hearted Creasy take down a whole lot of bad people just to protect his new best friend Lupita "Pita" Ramos, a precocious kidnapped child played by Dakota Fanning. (I know we all know this, but it's simply crazy to me that Fanning has been this talented for this long.)

Thanks to Scott's stylized vision, phenomenal central performances from Washington and Fanning, and a characteristically tight script from Brian Helgeland (who adapted it from a 1980 novel written by A. J. Quinnell), "Man on Fire" is a fun thrill ride that absolutely zooms through its 146 minute run-time. If you haven't seen "Man on Fire," you should check it out. If you've watched "Man on Fire" a whole bunch of times and can't believe I only just watched it for the first time ever, I'm sorry, and I get it now. So what makes "Man on Fire" stand out amidst a sea of revenge-centered or kidnap-focused action thrillers?