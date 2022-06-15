Equalizer 3 Is Now A Man On Fire Reunion As Dakota Fanning Joins Denzel Washington

Run from it as much as you like, but that old chestnut proves true: there is nothing new under the sun. You might be tempted to think that applies to the fact that we're getting a third "The Equalizer" movie (and, okay, it kind of does!), but in this case we're talking about how the newest cast member to join "The Equalizer 3" will help turn it into a very familiar reunion of sorts.

Over 18 years after the Tony Scott thriller "Man on Fire" charged into theaters with its brutally compelling story of a bodyguard willing to do whatever it takes to find and recover his kidnapped charge, Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning will cross paths once again in the "The Equalizer" threequel. Deadline reports that Fanning is set to come aboard the film, which will be directed by returning filmmaker Antoine Fuqua. With Washington already set to return as the star of the action series, Fanning's addition will undoubtedly call to mind their last collaboration together back when Fanning was only just establishing herself as a talented child actor.

The two will attempt to recapture their perfectly-paired dynamic when they broke hearts together in their various scenes in "Man on Fire" — which, it must be noted, somehow garnered overwhelmingly negative reviews upon release. I don't know what critics at the time had against the acid-tinged and occasionally torture-filled mayhem of the lovable (and somewhat deranged) Creasy Bear attempting to retrieve Fanning's kidnapped Lupita, but I'm still mad about it!