It's 2026 And I Just Watched Brendan Fraser's The Mummy For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

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It's sort of funny, in retrospect, that I never got around to watching 1999's "The Mummy" before now. As a kid, I had that Eyewitness Books book about ancient Egypt and pored over it like it was my own personal Book of Amun-Ra ... and yet, I never made time to sit down and watch two of the hottest people in Hollywood fight mummies and geek out over artifacts and hieroglyphics. So, here we are, right as Lee Cronin's "The Mummy" is set to hit theaters, and my editors asked me to let them know what I thought of the 1999 version of "The Mummy," i.e. the box office smash hit directed by Stephen Sommers and starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

My verdict? It's a deeply funny and irreverent adventure that stars two of the most attractive people I've ever seen in my life. What more can you ask for from a movie, really?

Like I said when I watched "Jurassic Park" for the first time in 2025 (I know, okay?!), they just ... don't make 'em like this anymore, and despite some overtly silly CGI that definitely distracted my 2026 brain, "The Mummy" feels like it is, itself, a relic of a time gone by in terms of moviemaking. The triumphant score, the sizzling chemistry between Weisz and Fraser's characters Rick O'Connell and Evelyn Carnahan, and the joyful sense of adventure even when the story takes some admittedly dangerous turns all feel like bygone concepts now that every reboot is "gritty" or whatever. (According to those who have already seen Cronin's take on "The Mummy," it is downright scary.)