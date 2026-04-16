Lee Cronin's The Mummy Review: A Surprisingly Stylish And Gory Freakshow (But Not Really A Mummy Movie)

Is "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" really a mummy movie? It has almost nothing in common with the Boris Karloff classic, nor the Brendan Fraser adventure franchise (which is currently being resurrected). And it certainly has nothing to do with Tom Cruise's aborted Dark Universe launch. I suppose you could argue that there aren't really "rules" for making a mummy movie; you simply have to have an undead mummy show up somewhere in the film and you're good to go.

So, sure, I guess you could classify "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" as a mummy movie. But when you unwrap the film it becomes clear that this is a case of brand-name awareness. People recognize the "Mummy" title, and that's more likely to put butts in seats.

Ironically, the Blumhouse-produced "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" ends up feeling more like an "Exorcist" movie than the actual "Exorcist" movie Blumhouse released not too long ago. Cronin also seems to be porting over a lot of the gnarly tricks he used in his super-fun gore-fest "Evil Dead Rise." And just for good measure, the story follows a similar path as another of Cronin's films, the folk-horror flick "The Hole in the Ground." That 2019 title told of a young child who goes missing, only to return changed in some horrifying, supernatural way. And so does "The Mummy" (look, I'm not going to keep typing "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" over and over again, even though that's the official title).