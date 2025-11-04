Bisexuals Everywhere, Rejoice: Brendan Fraser And Rachel Weisz Are Returning For The Mummy 4

Universal has tried to recapture lightning in a bottle and rejuvenate its "The Mummy" property over the years, most notably with that disastrous Tom Cruise film that singlehandedly started and killed the Dark Universe (may it forever rest in peace), but it's safe to say that nothing has quite compared to the immediate hit that both "The Mummy" and "The Mummy Returns" proved to be in the late '90s and early aughts. What's even more noteworthy is that Blumhouse and New Line Cinema are already developing another standalone "The Mummy" film from director Lee Cronin, as previously reported, turning this into an unexpected arm's race for which iteration of the Universal monster can steal the most headlines.

There's no word yet on what this sequel will be about or which other cast members could potentially join Fraser and Weisz (fingers crossed for more antics from John Hannah as Evy's brother Jonathan and Oded Fehr as the handsome and enigmatic Medjai warrior Ardeth Bay, while we're at it), but we do know one intriguing detail, at the very least. According to the report, a source describes the upcoming project as "not a reboot, but rather a sequel that would disregard the events of the third movie." For those who may only be learning about the existence of said third film right now (and fairly so, might I add), the rather disappointing threequel "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" debuted in 2008 to tepid reviews and a middling response by moviegoers — and, worst of all, featuring Maria Bello as a recast Evy. Needless to say, ignoring that entirely is probably the right call.

No release date has yet been announced.