The Mummy Is Getting Resurrected By A Horror Filmmaker With Experience Raising The Dead
Blumhouse is continuing its quest to revive classic movie monsters for modern audiences. To that end, it has been revealed that Lee Cronin, of "Evil Dead Rise" fame, is set to write and direct a new take on "The Mummy," with Blumhouse producing the film for New Line Cinema.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cronin's "The Mummy" will hit theaters on April 17, 2026. Mark that on your calendars and plan accordingly, horror fans. The announcement was teased by Blumhouse on Instagram (which you can check out below), revealing the title page for the filmmaker's script. "Something terrifying will be unleashed in 2026," the caption reads. In a brief statement, Cronin had this to say about it:
"This will be unlike any 'Mummy' movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening,"
Blumhouse is producing the film alongside James Wan's Atomic Monster (as the companies merged earlier this year), with Cronin's company Doppelgängers also producing. Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville are set as producers as well, with Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Macdara Kelleher on board as executive producers and Alayna Glasthal overseeing the project for Atomic Monster. Plot details are being kept under wraps though (pun not intended), with no casting details confirmed at this time.
Lee Cronin gets the chance to revive another big horror franchise
For Blumhouse, this keeps the studio in the classic monster business. The enterprise started for the studio in 2020 with Leigh Whannel's "The Invisible Man," which proved to be a big hit both critically and commercially. Next up, Whannel is tackling a new take on "Wolf Man," which hits theaters in January 2025. Now Cronin gets the chance to put his stamp on a stone-cold monster movie icon.
It's something Cronin seems qualified to do as well. The filmmaker previously revived the "Evil Dead" franchise with 2023's "Evil Dead Rise." The property had been dormant for a decade following the release of 2013's "Evil Dead" reboot. Then Cronin came in with a brand new cast of characters in a new setting, turning "Rise" into a huge success that took in nearly $150 million at the box office. New Line has since put not one but two different "Evil Dead" movies in development. Cronin isn't involved with either one, however, as he clearly has other fish to fry.
Notably, Universal attempted to revive "The Mummy" as part of the ill-fated Dark Universe in 2017. Starring Tom Cruise, the big-budget take on the Universal Monsters fizzled out critically and was also a disappointment financially. It was even bad enough to kill plans for several other retoolings, such as "Bride of Frankenstein." Blumhouse, meanwhile, has taken an approach that combines lower budgets with bigger creative swings, which has largely paid off so far. We'll see if Cronin can keep that hot streak going.
Look for Lee Cronin's "The Mummy" in theaters on April 17, 2026.