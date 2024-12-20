The Mummy Is Getting Resurrected By A Horror Filmmaker With Experience Raising The Dead

Blumhouse is continuing its quest to revive classic movie monsters for modern audiences. To that end, it has been revealed that Lee Cronin, of "Evil Dead Rise" fame, is set to write and direct a new take on "The Mummy," with Blumhouse producing the film for New Line Cinema.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cronin's "The Mummy" will hit theaters on April 17, 2026. Mark that on your calendars and plan accordingly, horror fans. The announcement was teased by Blumhouse on Instagram (which you can check out below), revealing the title page for the filmmaker's script. "Something terrifying will be unleashed in 2026," the caption reads. In a brief statement, Cronin had this to say about it:

"This will be unlike any 'Mummy' movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening,"

Blumhouse is producing the film alongside James Wan's Atomic Monster (as the companies merged earlier this year), with Cronin's company Doppelgängers also producing. Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville are set as producers as well, with Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Macdara Kelleher on board as executive producers and Alayna Glasthal overseeing the project for Atomic Monster. Plot details are being kept under wraps though (pun not intended), with no casting details confirmed at this time.