Wolf Man Trailer Resurrects A Classic Universal Monster With A Bloody New Vision

Leigh Whannell is no stranger to updating classic Universal monster movies. In 2020, he helmed "The Invisible Man," an excellent update to the Universal classic that pitted Elisabeth Moss against her abusive (and invisible) ex-boyfriend. Whannell's involvement alone is enough to get me excited about this project — the dude just knows how to deliver (see also: his excellent sci-fi action thriller "Upgrade").

That said, I remain a little apprehensive here. Recently, a version of the wolf man in this film showed up at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, and the result was ... underwhelming. To be fair, this was a guy wearing a costume in broad daylight, so I'm sure the movie version, which will be professionally photographed with studio lighting, will look different. But it didn't inspire much confidence. This new trailer gives us a quick blink-and-you'll-miss it look at the wolf man, and I gotta say: I'm not entirely blown away by what I see. But again, I trust Leigh Whannell. I trust him to deliver a good movie, and I am looking forward to seeing this thing when it arrives next year. One thing I have to add, though: if we get a big transformation scene in this movie, I sure hope it utilizes practical effects. There's something sacrilegious about a CGI werewolf transformation scene.

Whannell just spoke to EW about the film, and gave us some hints regarding his approach to this classic monster. "I really wanted it to be about disease, this idea that the human body is so fragile and we really don't get that much time with our loved ones," Whannell said. "The first draft was written during the pandemic in 2020. The world was upside down. Everybody's in their houses. Everybody's afraid of this bug that's going around. People are dying. Whilst I wouldn't say this is a COVID movie, I would say the environment of that year really seeped into this script. It's about how tragic it is when disease comes into your life. I think the story of the Wolf Man fits well with a story of degenerative disease."

"Wolf Man" howls into theaters on January 17, 2024.