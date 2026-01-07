Netflix Reveals First Look At TV Remake Of Denzel Washington's Beloved 2004 Action Thriller
John Creasy is back in action. Netflix has revealed the first look at its new "Man on Fire" TV series, adapted from the A.J. Quinnell novel of the same name. Many audience members will undoubtedly be familiar with that title thanks to the 2004 Tony Scott-directed movie adaptation starring Denzel Washington as Creasy. Now, however, it's "Watchmen" and "Ambulance" star Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll who's taking on the lead role.
Netflix has revealed an official image of Abdul-Mateen ll as Creasy on the show, which you can check out below. While we don't have a trailer just yet, we can see him with his gun out, ready to rock. Netflix initially announced the "Man on Fire" TV series in March 2023. Still, while it took a few years for the project to come together, it certainly looks like the streamer got the right man to fill Creasy's shoes. As for the story at hand? The synopsis for the show reads as follows:
"Man on Fire" follows John Creasy, who was once a high-functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary known for surviving even the most desolate situations. However, John is now battling extreme PTSD and personal demons. As he attempts a fresh start, he'll find himself back in the (metaphorical) fire and fighting harder than ever.
This particular novel has been adapted twice before, including a 1987 film version that starred Scott Glenn ("The Hunt for Red October") in the lead role. That said, Washington's iteration holds a place in the hearts of many action aficionados. Even though critics weren't big fans of Scott's "Man on Fire" in its day, time has been kind to it, and it's now a beloved entry in Washington's impressive catalog.
Man on Fire gets new life on the small screen
The cast for the "Man on Fire" TV adaptation also includes Billie Boullet ("World-Breaker") and Alice Braga ("City of God"), with Scoot McNairy ("True Detective") and Bobby Cannavale ("The Watcher") on board as guest stars. Elsewhere, Kyle Killen ("Fear Street") is serving as the series' lead writer, executive producer, and showrunner.
"Creed II" and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" director Steven Caple Jr. is directing the first two episodes of the seven-episode first season, in addition to serving as an executive producer. For what it's worth, there are five total entries in Quinnell's original novel series. So, if all goes well, we could be seeing more of Abdul-Mateen as Creasy in the future. Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey, Scott Pennington, Ed McDonnell, Michael Polaire, Stacy Perskie, and Abdul-Mateen are also operating as executive producers.
Abdul-Mateen has been rather busy of late, particularly in the realm of comic book movies and TV shows. Aside from "Watchem," he played Black Manta in the "Aquaman" movies in the DC Extended Universe. He's also set to take on a big role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the title character in the Disney+ series "Wonder Man," which premieres later this month. Some of his other key credits include 2021's "Candyman" and "The Matrix Resurrections."
The "Man on Fire" TV show premieres on Netflix sometime in 2026. Stay tuned.