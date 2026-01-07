Netflix Reveals First Look At TV Remake Of Denzel Washington's Beloved 2004 Action Thriller

John Creasy is back in action. Netflix has revealed the first look at its new "Man on Fire" TV series, adapted from the A.J. Quinnell novel of the same name. Many audience members will undoubtedly be familiar with that title thanks to the 2004 Tony Scott-directed movie adaptation starring Denzel Washington as Creasy. Now, however, it's "Watchmen" and "Ambulance" star Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll who's taking on the lead role.

Netflix has revealed an official image of Abdul-Mateen ll as Creasy on the show, which you can check out below. While we don't have a trailer just yet, we can see him with his gun out, ready to rock. Netflix initially announced the "Man on Fire" TV series in March 2023. Still, while it took a few years for the project to come together, it certainly looks like the streamer got the right man to fill Creasy's shoes. As for the story at hand? The synopsis for the show reads as follows:

"Man on Fire" follows John Creasy, who was once a high-functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary known for surviving even the most desolate situations. However, John is now battling extreme PTSD and personal demons. As he attempts a fresh start, he'll find himself back in the (metaphorical) fire and fighting harder than ever.

This particular novel has been adapted twice before, including a 1987 film version that starred Scott Glenn ("The Hunt for Red October") in the lead role. That said, Washington's iteration holds a place in the hearts of many action aficionados. Even though critics weren't big fans of Scott's "Man on Fire" in its day, time has been kind to it, and it's now a beloved entry in Washington's impressive catalog.