One Of Denzel Washington's Most Beloved Films Has A Surprisingly Low Rotten Tomatoes Score

As Marty McFly once prophetically claimed after his game-changing appearance at 1955's Enchantment Under the Sea dance, "I guess you guys aren't ready for that yet. But your kids are gonna love it." This phrase pretty perfectly sums up the phenomenon of reappraisal in the arts, especially cinema. Whether a film is truly something pioneering and ahead of its time, or whether it's just lost in the shuffle due to extenuating circumstances, the (relative) immortality of movies allows them to be periodically rediscovered and newly appreciated for what they are, once removed from the weight of expectation and other contemporary factors. This doesn't just happen to films that fly under the radar, either; even the most high-profile releases, movies featuring A-list megastars made by big name directors, can initially receive a tepid response only to become bonafide classics years, perhaps even decades, later. For examples of this, just take a gander at any "Best Of" list published in the last 20 years; chances are, you'll find films like John Carpenter's "The Thing" and Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" on them, two movies that infamously bombed upon their release only to be widely regarded as classics today.

Ridley's brother, Tony Scott, sadly left us back in 2012, and thus has not been able to enjoy the wave of appreciation that his filmography has garnered during the last 12 years. It'd be wrong to say that Scott was unappreciated during his lifetime; after all, he was the filmmaker behind such megahits as "Top Gun," "Beverly Hills Cop II," and "Crimson Tide." The latter film began what proved to be his most fruitful cinematic partnership when it came to actors, pairing him with Denzel Washington, who ended up starring in four other films for Tony: "Déjà Vu," "The Taking of Pelham 123," "Unstoppable," and "Man on Fire," which is generally regarded as the pairing's masterpiece. Sadly, this wasn't the consensus when the film was first released in April of 2004: The movie's Rotten Tomatoes aggregate score is a dismal 39% Rotten. Yup, many critics hated the film at the time, with the likes of Nathan Rabin (writing for AV Club) describing it as an "exercise in assaultive excess" and "a drunken houseguest who won't leave."

Fortunately, this is not an opinion shared by most in 2024, as Scott and Washington's "Man on Fire" currently has a 7.7 on IMDb, a 3.7 on Letterboxd, and made /Film's #7 spot on our "The 21 Best Denzel Washington Movies" list. The reason for this disparity comes down to personal taste, of course, but it also indicates just how ahead of his time Scott was when making the film.